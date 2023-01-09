Your partners are an extension of your sales team — treat them that way. Use the PRM for Slack app to collaborate on deals together and improve partner engagement. Your Sales Cloud Partner Relationship Management solution is connected to Slack - so whether you’re the vendor or the partner, you have one view of your business.As a partner manager, make it easy to do business with you — connect with partners directly in Slack, surface relevant information, and collaborate on opportunities.As a partner, close more deals working directly in partner channels, receive notifications on-the-go, and get approvals fast.Use PRM for Slack to improve engagement, win mindshare, and drive partner sales as one team.