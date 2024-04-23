隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We will retain your personal data for the length of time needed to fulfill the purposes outlined in this Policy unless a longer retention period is required, for example to comply with legal obligations or requests or for the establishment, exercise or defense of legal claims, or for legitimate businesses purposes, or as provided by law.

資料封存與移除政策 Depending on the laws of your jurisdiction, we may provide you with the ability to exercise certain controls and choices regarding our collection, use, and sharing of your personal information. You may have the right to: - update, correct or delete the information; - anonymization, blocking or erasure of data

資料儲存政策 We maintain servers located in the United States and Japan for the deployment of business and storage of user data specific to the region. We will continue to establish new data centers in additional regions to meet the needs of our customers better. Regular disaster recovery drills and data recovery tests are conducted to ensure business continuity in the event of any sudden major disasters or failures.

資料中心位置 日本, 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosting

資料託管公司 Amazon Web Services

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no