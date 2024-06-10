SnipForm for Slack

資料保留政策
SnipForm will retain Customer Data in accordance with GDPR (EU), CCPA (California), PIPEDA (Canada), LGPD (Brasil), KVKK (Turkey) and POPIA (South Africa).
SnipForm only keeps data for as long as the user has an account with us.
資料封存與移除政策
SnipForm will remove Customer Data in accordance with GDPR (EU), CCPA (California), PIPEDA (Canada), LGPD (Brasil), KVKK (Turkey) and POPIA (South Africa).
SnipForm users have the option to delete any usage data from their accounts - they can do this directly from their accounts without contacting support. If they choose to delete their accounts then all their data will be deleted. All deleted data is permanent.
資料儲存政策
SnipForm will store Customer Data in accordance with GDPR (EU), CCPA (California), PIPEDA (Canada), LGPD (Brasil), KVKK (Turkey) and POPIA (South Africa).
No data is stored offline other than the application's database backups that are done on the hour and kept for a maximum of 2 weeks. SnipForm's application works off a single secure database where everything is stored.
資料託管公司
Google Cloud Platform