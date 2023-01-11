隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We do not retain any information from a user’s Slack account. The only data we store is the user’s identity and the authorization token, which are both deleted when the user unlinks the integration in our application

資料封存與移除政策 We do not retain any information from a user’s Slack account. The only data we store is the user’s identity and the authorization token, which are both deleted when the user unlinks the integration in our application

資料儲存政策 We do not retain any information from a user’s Slack account. The only data we store is the user’s identity and the authorization token, which are both deleted when the user unlinks the integration in our application

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud Hosted

資料託管公司 AWS