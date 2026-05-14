HoyaApp By Blink22

Our primary purpose is to facilitate employee recognition within the Slack workspace. The personal information and messages collected will be used for this purpose, allowing team members to acknowledge and appreciate each other's efforts and achievements. We only collect and store the data we need to run the app. All the data we collect are clearly listed in our privacy policy and are securely encrypted in our database. To request data deletion, you can send an email to hoyaapp@blink22.com or talk to us through our bot on our app

The following are the data we collect to provide you with our services: *To add HoyaApp to your Slack workspace we need the workspace Id *To import the members in your workspace to HoyaApp we collect: Email/Phone number/Title/First Name/Last Name/Display Name/Image48/Image512/userId *To display employee’s recognitions on HoyaApp’s news feed page we import emojis in workspace (emoji name)/channels where the app is integrated (channel name, channelId)