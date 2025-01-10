資料封存與移除政策
You can request to remove your data at any time via e-mail request to hello@flaree.app. Send your request and your data will be deleted within 30 days.
Mobile Reality will remove Customer Data in accordance with our privacy policy and terms of service documents
資料儲存政策
Data is stored durably and securely using AWS Postgres RDS, and daily backups are provided by AWS. All data is encrypted in transit with HTTPS over SSL (TLS 1.2), and at rest with AES-256, block-level storage encryption. All data is stored in Germany.
資料託管詳細資料
We host data on the cloud.