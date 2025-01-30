隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Organizations on the Hobby plan are deleted after 6 months of inactivity, while organizations on the Scale plan retain data until account termination. Uptime monitoring results and alerting logs are retained for one year for all account types. Other data is retained for the lifetime of the organization’s account but may be subject to change in the future.

資料封存與移除政策 Users can delete their account and associated data at any time directly from their dashboard or by contacting support. Uptime monitoring results and alerting logs are automatically removed after one year.

資料儲存政策 All data is securely stored in the European Union at Hetzner’s Falkenstein data center. Data is encrypted both in transit and at rest, following industry best practices to ensure security and compliance with relevant regulations.

資料中心位置 德國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted on Hetzner, in Falkenstein, Germany.

資料託管公司 Hetzner

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no