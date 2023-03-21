Team Picker

資料保留政策
By installing Team Event Picker, you grant us access to the data required to perform our services. This includes but is not limited to, information about the installer, the Slack workspace, the channels and channel members where you use Team Event Picker. We may also log any interaction with Team Event Picker for monitoring and error handling.
This data will be retained indefinitely by Team Event Picker unless you explicitly request that we remove all of your data from our database. To do so, they'll need to contact us through joaordev@gmail.com and provide all the data needed for the app to function. We will confirm within 30 days that your data has been removed from our database.
資料封存與移除政策
We take data privacy and security seriously. Our data archival/removal policy outlines the procedures for the storage, retention, and deletion of data collected through our platform.
We store data in secure servers and regularly backup data to ensure that it is not lost in case of unforeseen events. Once data is no longer needed, we follow strict procedures to securely delete it from our systems.
We understand that our users may want to access, correct, or delete their data. If you wish to do so, you may contact joaordev@gmail.com and provide all the data needed for the app to function. We will confirm within 30 days that your data has been removed from our database.
資料儲存政策
We recognise the importance of secure and reliable data storage. Our data storage policy outlines the guidelines for storing data collected through our platform.
We use secure servers and cloud storage solutions to store data collected through our platform. We regularly review our storage solutions to ensure that they meet the highest standards of security and reliability.
We follow industry-standard encryption protocols to protect data in transit and at rest. We also regularly backup data to ensure that it is not lost in case of unforeseen events.