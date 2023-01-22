資料保留政策
The need to retain data varies widely with the type of data. Some data can be immediately deleted and some must be retained until reasonable potential for future need no longer exists. Since this can be somewhat subjective, a retention policy is important to ensure that Beroe's guidelines on retention are consistently applied throughout the organization.
• Backup Retention period is set for 8 years.
• If the user failed to renew the subscription after the validity expires, based on the user’s request data will be deleted from the database within 10-15 days.
• Backup will be restored by user request based.
• User information gets stored in RDS.
• RDS user tables contain, Firstname, Lastname, Business email ID.
資料封存與移除政策
• Backup Retention period is set for 8 years.
• If the user failed to renew the subscription after the validity expires, based on the user’s request data will be deleted from the database within 10-15 days.
• Backup will be restored by user request based.
• User information gets stored in RDS.
• RDS user tables contain, Firstname, Lastname, Business email ID.
資料儲存政策
Beroe will store the customer information(First name, Last name, Business Email ID and Conversations) in secure RDS instance and Secure Mongo Atlas.
資料託管詳細資料
AWS cloud hosted service(RDS).
Mongo Atlas cloud hosted service.
LLM 保留設定
Data retention is off