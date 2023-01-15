資料保留政策
Anecdote will retain the data collected for a maximum period of 5 years. After 5 years, we will review the data and determine whether it is necessary to retain it for legal or business purposes. If not, we will securely delete the data.
資料封存與移除政策
If you wish to have your personal data deleted before the 5-year retention period is over, please send a request to security@anec.app. We will review and respond to your request within 30 days.
資料儲存政策
Anecdote takes appropriate technical and organizational measures to ensure the security of the data we collect. Access to the data is restricted to authorized personnel only, and we regularly review our security practices to ensure they are up-to-date and effective.
資料託管詳細資料
Data is hosted in the cloud on Amazon AWS in us-east-1 region.