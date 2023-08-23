Support Love (Notify Me App) is an app that is available on the intercom app store.
We send notifications of Intercom events (CSAT ratings/notes/conversations statuses/tickets/etc) to the Slack channel of your choice.
Keep your CSAT at :100: by promptly following up on poorly rated conversations, and maintain a high quality of your support experience :boom:
How to get started?
- Head to our website and sign up for our free trial (No Credit Card Required, Cancel Anytime) :white_check_mark:
- Check out our free trial installation steps
The notifications are, by default, sent in the English language. However, we can customize the language to the one you need. For this, please reach out to our team.
Feel free to drop us a message in case you have any questions at supportloveapp@proton.me