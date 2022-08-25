隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Protecting your privacy and securing your data are our highest priorities. We retain your data for the duration of your usage of our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data by submitting a request at any time to support@dealhub.io.

資料封存與移除政策 Deleted data will remain in the backup files for 7 days, and after 7 days the backup files will be deleted. The only exception to this is the access logs, which are kept for 24 months, due to the requirements / regulations set by the local data privacy act.

資料儲存政策 The storage and backup is encrypted at rest, hosted in Azure. Hourly backup is done for 3 days and daily backup for 7 days. The data is also stored in a DR location (same country using Azure) for BCP.

資料中心位置 法國, 美國

資料託管詳細資料 MS Azure hosing services

資料託管公司 Microsoft

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes