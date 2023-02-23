With LearnUpon’s integration for Slack, keep your learners up-to-date on their training by automatically sending notifications. Connecting in just a few clicks, you can: • Enable your admins to select what and when notifications are sent • Automatically notify learners via direct message about: + Course enrollments + Learning Path enrollments + Enrollment reminders • Provide seamless access to LearnUpon by enabling your learners click on links to their courses in Slack
LearnUpon will retain customer data only in accordance with agreed Terms of Service and Data Retention Policy. All data can be removed upon written request. LearnUpon provides tooling to our customers to manage end-user data deletion, as well as full support in handling any end-user requests our customer admin users might receive. No end-user information received from Slack is stored or processed.
Further info:
* https://www.learnupon.com/terms-of-service/
* https://www.learnupon.com/customer-data-processing-agreement/
All LearnUpon customer data is hosted within Amazon Web Services encrypted infrastructure with appropriate security & privacy technical controls in place, in accordance with our Information Security policies and compliance programs (e.g. ISO 27001, SOC II, etc.)
Learners can contact their Portal Admin to request their data be deleted.
LearnUpon provides tools to customer Admin users to process these requests. Our customer experience teams are always on hand to guide on the use of those tools and best practice.