With LearnUpon’s integration for Slack, keep your learners up-to-date on their training by automatically sending notifications. Connecting in just a few clicks, you can:

• Enable your admins to select what and when notifications are sent

• Automatically notify learners via direct message about:

+ Course enrollments

+ Learning Path enrollments

+ Enrollment reminders

• Provide seamless access to LearnUpon by enabling your learners click on links to their courses in Slack