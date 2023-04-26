Hey!
Nice to meet you. Do you check your emails? Didn't think so, and now you don't need to! Too many phish in that sea anyways. I'm a convenient and easy way to get your security training delivered to you through Slack instead.
Here's how it works:
• After installation, I will send you Slack notifications about your security awareness training.
• These notifications will tell you when you get a new assignment, when they're almost due, and when they're past due.
It's as simple as that! However, in order to receive these notifications, a Living Security Training account is required. If you have questions, contact your organization's Security Administrator for more information.
That's all for now!
Living Security Training Bot
P.S. If you're not currently a Living Security customer, you can book a demo with our team at: https://www.livingsecurity.com/request-demo
. As a part of our human risk management platform, Living Security's immersive security awareness training is always updated, always relevant, and always highly-engaging.