資料保留政策
Superglue will retain personal data we process on behalf of our Members for as long as needed to provide services to our Members and in accordance with our agreements with our Members. Superglue will retain personal data we process about Member Personnel for as long as we have a legitimate business purpose to do so. If you wish to cancel your account or request that we no longer use your information to provide you services, you may delete your account. Please note, that Superglue may retain your personal data for longer where there is a legal obligation, contractual, or legitimate interest, including resolving disputes and enforcing our agreements and rights, or if it is not technically reasonably feasible to remove it, unless these interests are overridden by the individual’s fundamental rights; in those cases data will be removed once it is no longer needed for those purposes. Consistent with these requirements, we will try to delete your information quickly upon request. In addition, we do not provide access, transfer, change, or delete information from our servers’ files where that right adversely affects the rights of others.
資料封存與移除政策
Customers have the possibility to archive journeys by themselves via the Superglue UI at any time. After a customer contract has ended, any customer data will be removed from Superglue after 30 days unless data is required to have longer retention periods e.g. for legal or billing purposes.
Customers that have specific data archival/removal needs can contact their Superglue contact person or admin@superglue.io to address those. Requests for data to be deleted are handled within 2 business days, via admin@superglue.io or their Superglue contact person.
資料儲存政策
Customer data is stored in an encrypted cloud storage on Heroku. Superglue employee access to production is guarded by an approval process and by default is disabled. Production access is reviewed by the security team on a case by case basis.
Information is be stored throughout its existence in an environment suited to its format and security classification, to ensure its preservation from physical harm or degradation and its security from loss or unauthorized access.