隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 13. DELETION AND RETURN OF PERSONAL DATA 13.1. Following the end term or termination of the Agreement, the Data Processor shall retain Customer Data that remains stored in Data Controller’s tenant in a limited function account for 90 days after expiration or termination of Data Controller’s subscription. After the 90-day retention period ends, the Data Processor will disable Data Controller’s account and delete the Personal Data, unless Data Processor is permitted or required by applicable law, or authorized under this DPA, to retain such data. At all times during the term of Data Controller’s subscription, Data Controller will have the ability to access, extract and delete Customer Data stored in their tenant. 13.2. Upon the Data Controller’s request, the Data Processor shall certify in writing the destruction of the personal data.

資料封存與移除政策 13. DELETION AND RETURN OF PERSONAL DATA 13.1. Following the end term or termination of the Agreement, the Data Processor shall retain Customer Data that remains stored in Data Controller’s tenant in a limited function account for 90 days after expiration or termination of Data Controller’s subscription. After the 90-day retention period ends, the Data Processor will disable Data Controller’s account and delete the Personal Data, unless Data Processor is permitted or required by applicable law, or authorized under this DPA, to retain such data. At all times during the term of Data Controller’s subscription, Data Controller will have the ability to access, extract and delete Customer Data stored in their tenant. 13.2. Upon the Data Controller’s request, the Data Processor shall certify in writing the destruction of the personal data.

資料儲存政策 Light Company ApS stores data in accordance with GDPR and applicable law. See more at https://light.inc/dpa

資料中心位置 愛爾蘭

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted on AWS

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 Gemini

LLM 保留設定 Gemini Enterprise retains API logs for up to 30 days for security. Data is not used for training. Deleted customer data follows Google Cloud’s standard deletion process.

LLM 資料租戶政策 We use Google Gemini Enterprise via API. Our data remains fully owned by us and is not used by Google for model training. No human reviewers access our data.