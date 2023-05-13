AI Profile For Slack

:sparkles:Introducing the AI-Powered Profile For Slack App, designed to Elevate Work Culture and Collaboration with a single command /whois , strengthening connections among remote or distributed teams. Craft profiles with a people-centered approach, designed to help you showcase your strengths, preferred working styles, and other valuable insights. You can easily share them with others in groups, channels, or direct messages just by using /whois @username command :rocket:. Highlights of the App :coffee: Automated Coffee Chats based on users' interests and hobbies mentioned in their profiles using AI. :raised_hands: Send praise to colleagues easily through Slack, appreciating everyone efforts in more exciting and engaging way :tada: Automated Celebration Notifications to ensure none of your colleagues' birthdays go unnoticed. :ice_cube: Watercooler Conversations: Spark engaging team connections with selected topics and AI-generated questions. :white_check_mark: Discover Colleagues: Search colleagues' profiles by hobbies, interests, and more.

:white_check_mark: Simplify Onboarding: Encourage profile creation for swift team integration, allowing members to quickly share and learn about each other.

:white_check_mark: DEI: Advocate for inclusivity, fostering a supportive environment for all.