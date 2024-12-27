4.1. This Data Processing Agreement enters into force together with the Contract and shall remain in force during the term of the Contract. 4.2. After termination of the Contract, Introw shall have no right to Process Customer Personal Data, unless (a) where anonymised or aggregated and/or in statistical form, and (b) except for Processing necessary for compliance with its own legal, regulatory, accounting and tax obligations. 4.3. Without prejudice to clause 4.2, where after termination of the Contract any Customer Personal Data would remain on any of Introw’s systems, the Customer has the right to request the deletion or return of such Customer Personal Data in Introw’s standard data format. Any such request must be submitted to Introw in writing. Our full DPA can be found here:

Any additional information can be requested at support@introw.io