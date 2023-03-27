資料保留政策
Our policy is to retain user data solely for the purpose of delivering our services. If there is no legitimate reason for us to keep user data, we will delete it within a month. However, data that must be kept by law, such as payment data for tax purposes, will be retained as long as necessary and no longer.
資料封存與移除政策
To request deletion of user data, please send an email to: support@polite.pro
資料儲存政策
Data is stored in our hosting provider’s data centers. We have well-tested backup and restoration procedures. Data is automatically backed up nightly.
資料託管詳細資料
We use cloud based hosting