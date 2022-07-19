Otter.ai | AI Meeting Assistant

資料保留政策
Otter complies with our privacy policy available at otter.ai/privacy-policy.
Otter.ai stores all Personal Information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes set out in this Policy, or for as long as we are required to do so by law or in order to comply with a regulatory obligation. When deleting Personal Information, we will take measures to render such Personal Information irrecoverable or irreproducible, and the electronic files which contain Personal Information will be permanently deleted.
資料封存與移除政策
Otter complies with our privacy policy available at otter.ai/privacy-policy.
Otter.ai stores all Personal Information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes set out in this Policy, or for as long as we are required to do so by law or in order to comply with a regulatory obligation. When deleting Personal Information, we will take measures to render such Personal Information irrecoverable or irreproducible, and the electronic files which contain Personal Information will be permanently deleted.
資料儲存政策
Otter complies with our privacy policy available at otter.ai/privacy-policy.
Otter.ai stores all Personal Information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes set out in this Policy, or for as long as we are required to do so by law or in order to comply with a regulatory obligation. When deleting Personal Information, we will take measures to render such Personal Information irrecoverable or irreproducible, and the electronic files which contain Personal Information will be permanently deleted.