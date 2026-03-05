資料保留政策
We will retain user data as long as a user has an account.
資料封存與移除政策
We will remove user data, when a user deletes his/her account and request deletion of all activity information.
資料儲存政策
Our bot for Slack adheres to the principle of data minimization, storing only the necessary information required for its operation. Any data collected is retained for a limited period, after which it is securely deleted. We prioritize data security, employing robust encryption and access controls. We maintain transparency about our data practices, informing users about the data we collect, its use, and retention period. Lastly, we uphold users' rights to access and request deletion of their data, ensuring compliance with legal standards, including GDPR.
LLM 保留設定
By default, OpenAI retains API inputs and outputs for up to 30 days for abuse monitoring, after which the data is deleted unless legally required to be kept longer
LLM 資料租戶政策
OpenAI maintains control and custody of data processed through their API services, securely storing it on their own infrastructure
LLM 資料常駐政策
OpenAI does not currently offer specific data residency options, as data is processed and stored on their global infrastructure