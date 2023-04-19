資料保留政策
Sage will retain Customer Data in accordance with GDPR. Customer Data will be retained indefinitely to maintain user track records and allow long-range forecasting.
資料封存與移除政策
Sage will archive Customer Data in accordance with GDPR. Contact us and we will fully remove your Customer Data within 2 weeks.
資料儲存政策
Sage will store Customer Data in accordance with GDPR. Customer Data is stored securely in a cloud-hosted Digital Ocean database.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosted in a Digital Ocean managed database.