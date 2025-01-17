Ironclad is the AI contracting platform that accelerates business with every contract. Contracts are easy and insightful, and agents push work forward with you in control. Whether buying or selling, Ironclad unifies the entire contract lifecycle on one intelligent platform, giving leaders the visibility they need to move faster and make better decisions. Ironclad is trusted by leading companies like Associated Press, Canva, Databricks, L’Oréal, and Notion, and recognized by Forrester, Gartner, and IDC as a category leader.
The Ironclad integration for Slack allows stakeholders to launch workflows and review workflow details without leaving the Slack interface. Workflow participants can receive notifications when a workflow is launched, when they are mentioned in a comment, and when the workflow has been approved. Notification preferences can configured in your Ironclad personal profile.
Ironclad's latest Slackbot integration uses MCP (Model Context Protocol) to connect your Slack workspace to your Ironclad contract repository and workflows. Ask questions about your contracts in plain language and get instant answers without leaving Slack, such as:
- Locate specific agreements: "What agreements do we have with Acme Corp?"
- Find expiring contracts: "Show me all contracts expiring in the next 90 days."
- Check contract status: "Who still needs to approve the contract?"
- Search by clause type: "Find vendor agreements with termination for convenience clauses."
To install this application, ask your Ironclad Administrator to complete the setup in Ironclad. Learn more about the functionality and how to install at https://support.ironcladapp.com/hc/en-us/articles/14647023880983-Slack-Integration-Overview