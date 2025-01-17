隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 At minimum, we will retain your information for as long as needed to provide you services, and as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. Ironclad may maintain some or all of this data in its archives even after it has been removed from the Site. When a customer terminates their contract with Ironclad, Ironclad destroys all copies of customer data within 90 calendar days of contract termination or within 30 days upon request.

資料封存與移除政策 At minimum, we will retain your information for as long as needed to provide you services, and as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. Ironclad may maintain some or all of this data in its archives even after it has been removed from the Site. When a customer terminates their contract with Ironclad, Ironclad destroys all copies of customer data within 90 calendar days of contract termination or within 30 days upon request.

資料儲存政策 At minimum, we will retain your information for as long as needed to provide you services, and as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. Ironclad may maintain some or all of this data in its archives even after it has been removed from the Site. When a customer terminates their contract with Ironclad, Ironclad destroys all copies of customer data within 90 calendar days of contract termination or within 30 days upon request.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 GCP

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes