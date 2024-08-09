Curated Donut and Coffee

This is not your average donut styled random coffee chats. Curate perfect matches between your employees to boost camaraderie in your org. Supports unlimited members for $29/month.
Randomly pairing strangers to join a coffee chat can feel impersonal. That's why we create matches based on members common interests, goals and work function. Perfect for large teams that want to increase camaraderie in a remote environment.
--- --- ---Features:
• Thoughtful matching - participants specify the type of matches they want to receive
• Customisable algorithm - admin can control the matching algorithm
• Email notifications - participants get an email notification for every match to reduce Slack burnout
• Analytics - detailed insights into how your members are enjoying the programs
• Pricing - at $29/month we're proud of offering the tool at a price you won't struggle to justify
--- --- ---How it works:
• Visit https://curatedconnections.io/
to create a matching program
• Install Curated Coffee & Donut app to your workspace
• Share your unique link with your members
• Members signup and fill out their preferences
• Send perfect matches to participants