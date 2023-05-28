The app for Slack by iAmAgile.io
is an invaluable tool for agile software teams that seamlessly integrates with your Slack workspace, providing a streamlined and efficient solution for estimating user stories during the planning process.
To get started, follow these simple steps:
1. Install the iAmAgile.io
app to your Slack workspace.
2. In any Slack channel, type the command "/poker".
3. Click the "Join room!" button that appears.
By following these straightforward steps, you and your team will be taken to a collaborative estimation room within iAmAgile.io
, where you can engage in interactive estimation sessions using Scrum Poker/Planning Poker techniques. This fosters collaboration, improves accuracy, and enables informed decision-making.iAmAgile.io
injects a sense of excitement and engagement into your planning sessions, making the estimation process enjoyable for your team. Agile development doesn't have to be dull and monotonous!
The iAmAgile.io
app for Slack simplifies the estimation process and allows your team to focus on productive discussions. Join the estimation room with ease, leverage the collaborative environment, and make accurate estimations!
Get started today with the iAmAgile.io
app and experience the benefits of interactive estimation for your agile software team.