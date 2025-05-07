隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We use the following criteria to determine our retention periods: the amount, nature and sensitivity of your information, the reasons for which we collect and process your personal data, the length of time we have an ongoing relationship with you and provide you with access to our Platform, and applicable legal requirements. We will retain personal information we collect from you where we have an ongoing legitimate business need to do so (for example, to comply with applicable legal, tax or accounting requirements). Additionally, we cannot delete information when it is needed for the establishment, exercise or defense of legal claims (also known as a “litigation hold”). In this case, the information must be retained as long as needed for exercising respective potential legal claims. For any questions about data retention, please contact support@streamwork.com.

資料封存與移除政策 When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymize it or, if this is not possible (for example, because your personal information has been stored in backup archives), we will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible. In some instances, we may choose to anonymize your personal data instead of deleting it, for statistical use, for instance. When we choose to anonymize, we make sure that there is no way that the personal data can be linked back to you or any specific user. For any questions about data retention, please contact support@streamwork.com.

資料儲存政策 All data at rest is encrypted using AES-256. Data is stored and backed up in across multiple AWS Availability Zones. Backups are retained for 90 days.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no