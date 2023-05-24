Emoji Happenings

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 No client-identifying data is intentionally retained or stored unless explicitly shared. For example, when you onboard and provide your email address and company name. Backups, logging, and other operational systems may retain this and other information for debugging or operational purposes. We store your data forever unless you explicitly contact us and request to remove your data at which time we will review and process your request in a timely manner. Please contact us using the information in our privacy policy.

資料封存與移除政策 No client-identifying data is intentionally retained or stored unless explicitly shared. For example, when you onboard and provide your email address and company name. Backups, logging, and other operational systems may retain this and other information for debugging or operational purposes. We store your data forever unless you explicitly contact us and request to remove your data at which time we will review and process your request in a timely manner. Please contact us using the information in our privacy policy.

資料儲存政策 No client-identifying data is intentionally retained or stored unless explicitly shared. For example, when you onboard and provide your email address and company name. Backups, logging, and other operational systems may retain this and other information for debugging or operational purposes. We store your data forever unless you explicitly contact us and request to remove your data at which time we will review and process your request in a timely manner. Please contact us using the information in our privacy policy.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted.

資料託管公司 GCP