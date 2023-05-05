Introducing the Vidmonials integration for Slack! Get real-time alerts in Slack for new Vidmonial responses and easily share them with your team.
Get started with Vidmonials integration for Slack today!
Here's how to get start with it:
1. Navigate to Vidmonials and Login with your account.
2. Install the Vidmonials App for Slack by clicking "Add To Slack" button from Settings > Social Settings.
3. Allow Vidmonials to access your Slack workspace channel.
4. Set up custom notifications by using notification toggle.
3. Request a Vidmonial to your team.
4. Now receive real-time alert for Vidmonial response within Slack channel.
Here's how it works:
- Vidmonials get access to your Slack channel's webhook-url.
- Whenever you get a Vidmonial response at Vidmonials, it sends an alert message to your Slack channel.
- You will be able to see the thumbnail within alert message, if the Vidmonial response is a video.
- You can "Watch" and "Mark as Watched" to the Vidmonial response without login (You will need to Login to "View All" Vidmonial responses).
(You can enable/disable notification temporarily at Vidmonials from Settings > Social Settings > Your Slack Accounts)
For more details: https://www.vidmonials.com/integration-for-slack-setup/