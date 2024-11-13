資料保留政策
Retention Period: Harriet will hold customer data for a period of 5 years from the date of transaction or the last interaction with the customer, unless there is a legal requirement to keep it for a longer period.
Data Use: The data retained will only be used for purposes consented to by the customer, such as improving services, customer support, and compliance with legal obligations.
Exception Handling: In case of certain circumstances such as legal disputes or ongoing investigations, Harriet may retain data beyond the normal retention period.
Policy Review: Harriet reviews and updates this data retention policy regularly, in accordance with changes in laws and regulations, and will communicate any changes to customers in a timely manner.
資料封存與移除政策
Backup: Harriet conducts regular backups of production databases which are stored encrypted on redundant media.
Data Deletion: Upon the expiry of the retention period or at the request of the customer, data will be securely deleted from all active systems, archives, and backups.
Email privacy@hrharriet.com to make a data deletion request.
資料儲存政策
Storage Security: All data is securely stored and maintained following industry-standard security practices, to prevent unauthorized access or breaches.
使用的 LLM 模型
OpenAI GPT-4o + o1; Anthropic Claude
LLM 保留設定
Harriet LLMs do not retain customer data for training or other purposes.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Harriet is backed by the world's most advanced LLMs. The Harriet team can configure processing of your data to take place either globally (default) or within the EU. Contact sales@hrharriet.com to learn more.
LLM 資料常駐政策
LLM data is not retained.