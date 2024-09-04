Consider Cohere AI your trusty companion, ready to assist with drafting copy, crunching numbers, summarizing way-too-long Slack threads, and much more. Powered by our Command R series of models, Cohere AI brings the power of retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to your workspace — so you can get answers based on reliable information sources.
Use Cohere AI within Slack to:
*Get answers to questions about internal info, projects, or policies by grounding this app's responses on uploaded PDFs, .doc, .docx, and .txt files, wikis, knowledge bases, or custom data connectors
*Summarize Slack threads or uploaded files and docs to save time and stay up-to-date
*Connect to your Google Drive and get real answers to your questions grounded in your data
*Search the web to do research, gather data, and keep up with the latest information
To get started, simply tag @Cohere in channels, group messages, or chat directly with the app. Cohere AI will respond in a thread that anyone in the channel or group can see, and you can follow up with additional requests by tagging @Cohere again.
Cohere AI is currently in beta. To share feedback or get extra assistance, reach out to slackapp@cohere.com
. A paid Slack plan is required to use the Agent & Assistant functionality.
Cohere AI is powered by a generative model. Generative models have the potential to generate inaccurate responses and hallucinations.