About DoControl DoControl is a SaaS Security solution offering comprehensive visibility, threat detection, and remediation for SaaS data overexposure, insider threats, and over-permissioned third-party OAuth applications, across major SaaS ecosystems. Unlike traditional API-CASB and DLP solutions, DoControl integrates business and security context for swift response to threats and effective insider risk management. DoControl for Slack Enterprise DoControl extends its DLP integration for Slack to the Enterprise Grid, providing a robust solution tailored for large and intricate organizations. DoControl for Slack Enterprise discovers, classifies, and protects business-critical information in real-time and historically, accessed and shared by both internal employees and third-party collaborators. The solution covers all of the organization’s workspaces - including all direct messages, group messages, public & private channels, and file uploads. Key Benefits * Comprehensive coverage across all Slack workspaces and message types

* Securing all Slack user communication, including web, mobile and desktop applications

* Contextual analysis minimizes false positives

* Automated workflows ensure consistent and customizable enforcement

* Intuitive end-user engagement for operational efficiency About DoControl SaaS DLP DoControl combines comprehensive contextual analysis with Natural-Language Processing (NLP) for real-time scanning, ensuring a nuanced assessment of risks. Gathering security and business context from sources like EDP, IDP, HRIS, end-user interactions, and the SaaS application itself, DoControl distinguishes between standard business practices and genuine security threats.

DoControl’s Unified Solution for SaaS Security Real-time monitoring with context-based alerts

DoControl alerts security teams in real-time via email, Slack or the company’s SIEM/Incident Management tools, on sensitive data sharing violations, based on the security policy defined. DoControl tracks audit logs, monitoring user logins and alerting on geographic violations or anomalies detected. Granular enforcement with automated security workflows

DoControl's automated workflows ensure consistent enforcement and risk remediation for violations detected on Slack. Customizable without coding, these workflows come with pre-defined templates, covering scenarios like encryption key sharing prevention and auto-deletion of files or messages in external channels. Maximum efficiency with end-user engagement

DoControl's bot for Slack proactively engages with end-users on behalf of Security and IT teams. It identifies and mitigates outdated or inappropriate sharing activities, streamlining sharing approvals through an intuitive UI. This engagement empowers users, fostering a security mindset and reducing organizational exposure over time.