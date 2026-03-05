隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We will retain user data as long as a user has an account.

資料封存與移除政策 We will remove user data, when a user deletes his/her account and request deletion of all activity information.

資料儲存政策 Our bot for Slack adheres to the principle of data minimization, storing only the necessary information required for its operation. Any data collected is retained for a limited period, after which it is securely deleted. We prioritize data security, employing robust encryption and access controls. We maintain transparency about our data practices, informing users about the data we collect, its use, and retention period. Lastly, we uphold users' rights to access and request deletion of their data, ensuring compliance with legal standards, including GDPR.

資料中心位置 德國, 美國

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 openai gpt4o

LLM 保留設定 By default, OpenAI retains API inputs and outputs for up to 30 days for abuse monitoring, after which the data is deleted unless legally required to be kept longer

LLM 資料租戶政策 OpenAI maintains control and custody of data processed through their API services, securely storing it on their own infrastructure