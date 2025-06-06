資料保留政策
We retain data about the user, his team, and the metadata associated with messages sent through Tiny Finch, such as the sending time and the IP of the sender. We do not retain the content of messages, they pass through our servers but they are stored on the team's Slack workspace.
IP adresses of website visitors who used Tiny Finch to send a message are retained indefinitely. We are legally obliged by French law to record these IPs in the event of a legal request (for a minimum period of one year). However, we retain these IP addresses for a longer period because we need to aggregate them to protect our Client against botnets and frequent spam attacks. The Tiny Finch service could not meet the expectations of our users without the statistics on these collected IPs.
Other kind of data will be retained until the account is deleted.
資料封存與移除政策
We offer the right of access, rectification, and erasure of data (respectively provided by articles 15, 16, and 17 of the GDPR); Right to data portability (article 20 of the GDPR); Right to determine the fate of data after death;
To exercise your rights, please send your request to Trisolaris Technologies at 6 rue d’Entraigues, Tours, 37000, or via email at data@tinyfinch.chat.
You can also delete your team account by clicking on the "delete account" button on your account page, by clicking on this button your account and data will be deleted.
資料儲存政策
Data is securely stored in Europe. The core infrastructure of Tiny Chat is hosted in Paris, France. Data is stored within our core infrastructure. We do not transfer data outside the EU. The core infrastructure is hosted at Scaleway.
資料託管詳細資料
Our data is hosted on premise on our database based in Paris.