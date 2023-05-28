AskMyDocs.ai

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 In most cases, customer data is retained for the duration of the active subscription and deleted in a phased manner after 90 days post termination of service, unless legally required or permitted to retain it for longer. In the event of an account suspension due to policy violation, we will preserve the data for a period of 15 days, providing users an opportunity to export their data.

資料封存與移除政策 We retain data only as long as necessary for providing our services, business operations, and legal compliance. Post-service termination, data is archived and retained for 90 days, after which it is deleted in a phased manner, unless we're legally required to retain it for longer. In case of account suspension due to policy violations, data is kept for 15 days. We use secure technology to protect data during its lifecycle. Regular audits and risk assessments ensure policy adherence. In potential data breaches, we promptly notify users and authorities, taking measures to mitigate harm. We maintain a backup policy for service continuity, with backups purged periodically, not exceeding a 180-day retention period. We respect users' data portability rights and allow data exports in common formats. Users can approach us with data-related concerns or requests, and we commit to timely, compliant responses. Our privacy and security commitments also extend to third-party service providers, who must agree to similar data protection obligations.

資料儲存政策 Redis Enterprise Cloud stores volatile data, such as session information and cache data, due to its superior in-memory database capabilities. This data is temporary and does not persist beyond the session's duration, aligning with our data retention and removal policy. Supabase is our choice for storing persistent user data. This includes users' account details, preferences, and other data necessary to deliver our service. Supabase provides robust data protection and backup facilities, ensuring the data's safety and availability. All data, irrespective of where it is stored, is protected by industry-standard encryption both at rest and in transit. We also follow best practices for access control, ensuring only authorized individuals have access to the data. We conduct regular audits and reviews of our data storage practices to ensure they align with this policy, Slack's guidelines, and the latest legal requirements.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Data is hosted in the cloud with Supabase and Redis Enterprise Cloud.

資料託管公司 Supabase and Redis Enterprise Cloud