資料保留政策
BackEngine retains customer data for as long as an account is active or in accordance with our agreements with customers, unless required by law to dispose of data earlier or retain it longer.
資料封存與移除政策
BackEngine disposes of customer data within 30 days of a request by a current or former customer or in accordance with the customer's agreement with BackEngine. We may retain data necessary for legal obligations, dispute resolution, and enforcing agreements.
資料儲存政策
All data is encrypted at rest and in transit. We generate a unique encryption key for each customer, and customers can revoke their encryption key at any time, rendering associated data unusable.
資料託管詳細資料
Our infrastructure is hosted in North American AWS data centers.
使用的 LLM 模型
We use enterprise-tier models from OpenAI and Anthropic.
LLM 保留設定
All data processed by LLMs follows our standard data retention policies.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Customer data processed using our AI features will not be used to train machine learning models, except as expressly described in the OpenAI and Anthropic terms and conditions.
LLM 資料常駐政策
We currently process all data in the United States.