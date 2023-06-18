Craft, manage, and host intelligent documents seamlessly with Dewstack. Whether it's user manuals, dynamic knowledge bases, or product documentation, we have got you covered.
Key Features:
AI-Powered Assistance: Dewstack's advanced AI offers real-time, precise, and context-relevant answers to user queries. Alongside this, via Page Assist, it helps in optimizing every piece of content with unparalleled precision. It's like having a smart assistant available 24/7, aiding in content creation and optimization, ensuring increased user engagement and self-service.
Versatile Documentation Support: Create fresh content or import existing documentation in various formats like PDF, Word, HTML, or Markdown. Our platform trains on your content, making it instantly ready for real-time queries/Q&A with access to documentation links for more details.
Enhanced User Experience: With intuitive layouts and interactive elements, offer your users a documentation experience like no other. Let them dive deep into details or get quick answers, all within the same ecosystem.
Check out the step-by-step guide here: https://docs.dewstack.com/docs/integrations/slack-integration
For pricing, please visit here: https://www.dewstack.com/pricing
Disclaimer: Our service leverages GPT, a sophisticated language model by OpenAI, alongside custom built models. Its capabilities, while impressive, have limitations. Responses may not always be entirely accurate or suitable for every context. For pivotal decisions or clarifications, we recommend seeking expert guidance.