Top Story Turtle

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 The News Movement does not store any user data, the only data stored is the workspace information for sending messages to the user.

資料封存與移除政策 The News Movement does not store any user data. Any information related to the workspace is removed upon uninstallation.

資料儲存政策 We store only minimal workspace metadata (like workspace ID and tokens) needed for app functionality. No user-generated content or personal data is stored. All data is encrypted and used solely to support the Slack integration.

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 gpt-3.5-turbo-0125

LLM 保留設定 We do not use any Slack conversation data to train AI models. All data is processed ephemerally and not retained after the analysis is complete.

LLM 資料租戶政策 No user data is retained by the LLM service after processing.