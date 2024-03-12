資料保留政策
Data Retention Policy:
Purpose: To set forth guidelines for the retention and disposal of data to ensure compliance with legal requirements and optimize storage resources.
Scope: Applies to all data generated, received, stored, or processed within Streamlined SOW activities.
Retention Period: Data shall be retained for specified periods based on its nature and legal/regulatory requirements.
Storage and Security: Retained data shall be stored securely and access restricted to authorized personnel.
Disposal: At the end of the retention period, data shall be securely disposed of in accordance with approved procedures and applicable laws/regulations.
Review: Periodic reviews of the retention policy shall be conducted to ensure compliance with evolving requirements and best practices.
資料封存與移除政策
Data Archival/Removal Policy:
Purpose: To outline guidelines for the archival and removal of data to ensure efficient data management and compliance with legal requirements.
Scope: Applies to all data generated, received, stored, or processed in the context of Streamlined SOW activities.
Archival: Data deemed necessary for historical reference or compliance shall be archived securely in accordance with retention policies.
Removal: Data that has reached the end of its retention period or is no longer necessary shall be securely removed from storage systems following approved procedures.
Review: Regular review of data for archival or removal shall be conducted to ensure compliance and optimize storage resources.
資料儲存政策
Data Storage Policy:
Purpose: To establish guidelines for the secure storage of data to protect confidentiality, integrity, and availability.
Scope: Applies to all data stored in electronic or physical formats within Streamlined SOW operations.
Security: Data shall be stored securely with access restricted to authorized personnel only, in compliance with relevant security standards and protocols.
Backup: Regular backups of data shall be conducted to mitigate the risk of loss or corruption.
Monitoring: Continuous monitoring of storage systems shall be conducted to detect and address any security or performance issues.