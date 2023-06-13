資料保留政策
Data retention are product specific and the data collected are only the absolute necessary for functioning of the service. No information is collected / deduced from outside Slack of our customers.
Data is retained only until it is necessary and when an account is closed or the product is shutdown all data is expunged.
資料封存與移除政策
Data is retained only until it is necessary and when an account is closed or the product is shutdown all data is expunged. We also provide users option to remove the data whenever they require.
資料儲存政策
All our data are stored in our secure Database that is access controlled. No third-party access is provided to the recorded data unless its necessary for the functionality of the service.
We do not collect any information about individual user, emails, names or anything of sorts. Only Slack ID is stored in our system