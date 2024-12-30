motives

conflict

strengths

theirtriggers

mytriggers

results

/corestrengths @user motives

/corestrengths @user conflict

/corestrengths @user strengths

/corestrengths @user theirtriggers

/corestrengths @user mytriggers

/corestrengths @user results

Connect

Invite

Tips

The Core Strengths app helps you adapt your communication style to your teammates’ personalities. Collaborate in a way that fosters team relationships using personalized insights in the flow of work.Users are empowered with Relationship Intelligence (RQ) to accelerate authentic team connections. Add the app to any direct message or public channel to access RQ tips.You can interact with Core Strengths in :two: ways:- You can receive Relationship Intelligence (RQ) insights on anyone who has SDI results (and that you’re connected to) in your account. Use /corestrengths @user to pull an insight for these different topics:, and. Simply add the topic on the end of the slash command, like this :arrow_heading_down:- Write messages that connect with what matters most to others.- Navigate messaging effectively even when there is conflict.- Respect the strengths your teammates use most often.- Avoid teammates’ conflict triggers by being mindful of overdone strengths.- Manage your conflict triggers by considering teammates’ true intentions.- See a snapshot of your teammate’s SDI 2.0 results.- You can use Slack’s shortcut feature to invite, connect, or get more communication tips for others in your organization.- Connect :handshake::skin-tone-2: with a teammate so you can access RQ insights.- Invite :envelope: a teammate to take the SDI so you can access RQ insights.- View :mag_right: a range of tips for a specific user to help strengthen work relationships.