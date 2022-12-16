隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We will retain customer data for the duration of the customer's subscription to our service. After the subscription period ends, we will retain customer data for up to 3 years before deleting or anonymizing it. Alternatively, a customer may request deletion of data at any time. We will retain system logs and backups for up to 1 year. We will retain customer data for longer periods if required by law or legal process, such as in response to a court order or subpoena.

資料封存與移除政策 Customers can request that we archive or delete their data at any time. We will promptly comply with such requests, except as required by law or legal process.

資料儲存政策 We will encrypt all customer data in transit and at rest using industry-standard encryption algorithms. We will implement access controls to ensure that only authorized personnel have access to customer data. We will segregate customer data to ensure that it is not co-mingled with other customer data or test data. We will perform regular backups of customer data to protect against data loss or corruption. We will have a disaster recovery plan in place to ensure that customer data can be recovered in the event of a disaster.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted