Varicent Incentives enables you to motivate sales performance, retain top sales talent, and amplify your go-to-market strategy.
In the Varicent App for Slack, access pay and performance information, critical reports, and inquiry workflows enable your teams to do their best work without getting distracted by external systems. Quick access to up-to-date information
: Sales associates and revenue leaders can now do a quick check on their performance without having to log into Seller Portal. Learn how to view pay and performance data in SlackSpeed up pay inquiry resolution
: Examining and asking questions about pay details can be time consuming - not to mention distracting. After viewing comp statements in Slack, simply initiate, track progress, and respond to pay inquiries without having to leave the app.Access a library of your reports
: Administrators can make your critical Varicent Incentives reports available to you so you can effortlessly stay connected to your business, without having to log into Varicent.com
For pricing specifics or any general inquiries, simply follow the link to our Contact us
page.
NOTE: Varicent's standard customer agreement link and contracting entity are identified in this form/webpage. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if customer's applicable product order designates a different Varicent contracting entity and customer agreement, the terms of such order shall govern.