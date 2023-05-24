With the Consensus application, you can be notified quickly of any view or share activity generated by Consensus DemoBoards you’ve sent directly, or DemoBoards you’ve been added to for notifications. You can also enable notifications for leads, and updates from the demo library for demos that you have access to. This can now all happen in real-time, right from Slack!Notable Features:
- Add to Slack, directly from the Consensus Profile Page
- Granular control over notifications
- Receive notifications on DemoBoards and Leads
Notification Types:
DemoBoards:
Ability to be notified of the following actions from DemoBoards where you as a user are added to the Notification & Access list:
- User Notification that demo has been shared
- Access Requests for DemoBoard Shares - approve from within Slack.
- Notification that demo is being watched
- Notification that DemoBoard hasn’t been viewed yet
- Notification that anonymous share has been discovered
Leads:
- Notification that New Lead has been created
Pricing: The Integration for Slack is available free with a valid Consensus Account. For pricing information and to reach out to our sales team, please visit the pricing page on our website or ask your Administrator for a license to the platform. https://goconsensus.com/pricing/