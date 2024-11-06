資料保留政策
We will retain data as is necessary to maintain operation of the AnswerHub. This includes the user IDs and questions/answers provided by users in the Web Interface.
資料封存與移除政策
We will remove any user data upon request from an admin of an AnswerHub account.
資料儲存政策
We will store any essential user data indefinitely, as long as the AnswerHub account associated with this user data remains active.
使用的 LLM 模型
Meta Llama 3 hosted on Groq
LLM 保留設定
Groq, Inc will not retain your personal information longer than is allowable by United States law.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Groq, Inc operates in the United States, and all personal information processed through its services, including data from LLM interactions, is stored and managed within the United States.
LLM 資料常駐政策
Groq, Inc and its websites are located in the United States, and Groq, Inc processes and stores all Personal Information in the United States.