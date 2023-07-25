Abacus.AI
now supports both slash commands and conversational ability.
Here are the following commands you can use to interact with the chatbots:
1. @Abacus.AI list - Lists all chatbot names.
2. @Abacus.AI <chatbot_name> <query> - Sends your query to a specific chatbot.
3. @Abacus.AI help - Provides assistance in using the chatbot.
4. @Abacus.AI deepagent <query> - Sends your query to a Deep Agent.
Just so you know, you may be prompted to add the chatbot to the channel the first time you use it.
The chatbot can be used in public, private, and direct messaging as long as the chatbot has been added there.
You can also navigate to the chatbot message tab, where you can interact with the chatbot without using the @Abacus.AI tag.
Important Note:
The app uses AI to generate responses based on user input. While we strive to make the content as reliable as possible, responses may not always be accurate or complete. Please verify critical information independently.
If the conversation doesn't work in your organisation, you will need to create a new Slack connector like you created your existing Slack connector. This is because we are asking for some additional permissions to make conversations work.