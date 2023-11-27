資料保留政策
StrongDM maintains Customer Data in accordance with our Data Protection Policies. Session logs are maintained for a period of 13 months, while Audit Logs and Activities Logs are maintained for the duration of the Customer's relationship with StrongDM.
資料封存與移除政策
StrongDM maintains Customer Data in accordance with our Data Protection Policies. StrongDM will delete Customer Data at the end of the Customer's relationship with StrongDM on written request to StrongDM's Data Protection Officer (dpo@strongdm.com). If no written request is received, Customer Data will be deleted in accordance with our standard Data Retention Policies.
資料儲存政策
StrongDM maintains Customer Data in accordance with our Data Protection Policies. All Customer Data is encrypted prior to being written to storage, and all storage solutions are backed up and tested for the ability to restore said backups to a working state.
資料託管詳細資料
All Customer Data is hosted in segregated Production environments in our Cloud Service Providers.