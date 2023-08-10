Dates Collector & Celebration Bot

資料保留政策
Our app only works with dates, to match customer we need user id. We are storing user id, display name and real name in our database. We are not deleting any data once install our app. We delete data on request base. Reason for not deleting data is if customer reinstall then he has to manually add again all user dates, so not troubling the customer we are keeping data in our database.
資料封存與移除政策
We are not deleting any data once install and after uninstalling our app.
We delete all data on the request base.
資料儲存政策
We store data in Linord server for store our data, as they have we stong security policy for protecting hosted data. Other side we are keeping our access safe so others can't access it.
No one in digital world can say they save data is 100% secure, we are trying to make it secure as much as possible.