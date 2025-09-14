Swan helps sales and growth teams identify, qualify, and convert leads showing intent. Our AI agents deanonymize website visitors who didn’t convert—matching them to real contact-level identities. From there, Swan automatically researches these contacts to filter out irrelevant leads, enriches the relevant ones, and initiates personalized outreach via LinkedIn and email. The Swan app for Slack brings this entire workflow directly into your team’s workspace. It sends real-time alerts when high-intent leads visit your site, shares enriched profiles with context, and helps you take immediate action—all without leaving Slack. You can interact with the Swan bot to configure lead filters, manage outreach sequences, assign leads to teammates, and track engagement, right from your channels. Swan integrates seamlessly into your daily workflow, helping your team respond faster, prioritize smarter, and close more deals. Please note: Onboarding for Swan will begin in the selected public channel and not in a DM from Swan Disclosure: Swan uses large language models (LLMs) to generate lead research summaries and outreach suggestions. While we strive for accuracy, the output may not always be 100% correct or up to date. We recommend that users verify critical information before taking action based on AI-generated content.