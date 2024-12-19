NeetoForm helps you make simple and engaging forms with just a few clicks.
NeetoForm for Slack allows you to receive notifications about any new submission to your form right in your preferred Slack channel.
It helps you and your organization members to be on top of each new submission, and the right people can be notified instantly.
With NeetoForm, you can engage with new leads, accept payments, add conditional logic to your forms, and much more.
Here's how you can enable the integration for Slack for a NeetoForm -
- Login to NeetoForm under your organization
- Click on the form where integration for Slack is needed.
- From the top navigation, click on "Configure"
- Under "Integrations", click on "Connect" under "Slack".
- Follow the steps and link your Slack workspace and channel.
Once the steps mentioned above are completed, the integrated workspace user will get notified in the configured channel whenever a new submission to the form is made.
Here is a demo outlining the steps mentioned abovehttps://d2v7kzglnr2dnh.cloudfront.net/walkthroughs/neetoForm/slack-integration.webm