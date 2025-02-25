Get access to Databook’s AI-powered enterprise account intelligence and agentic workflows directly from Slack. Save time when preparing for customer meetings, creating outreach or building customer decks.
Databook brings insights and workflows to where you’re working in Slack:
- Chat with Databook in channels or direct messages to get data-driven insights about your accounts
- Bring Databook into channels so your team can see the latest news and developments about your accounts
- Generate executive briefings and customer-ready presentations, delivered directly to Slack
Create workflows to deliver weekly updates about key developments at your accounts
Databook is built for enterprise sellers to help them across their sales cycle by providing relevant, up-to-date trusted insights, based on verified data.
Notes:
-A paid Databook account is required to use this app, however, there is no additional cost associated with the app itself. To find out more about Databook and pricing please contact us at https://databook.com/contact/
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-This app uses AI and may generate inaccurate or incomplete responses. Please verify important information.
Integrate Databook with Slack to receive real-time notifications in the channels where your teams are actively collaborating. The Databook app for Slack empowers your sellers and all deal stakeholders to stay in the loop, enabling them to monitor crucial account updates as they happen. This ensures you always possess the most pertinent information to optimize your account strategies. Moreover, Databook notifications on Slack are seamlessly linked back to your strategies within the Databook app, making it effortless to keep them current and aligned with the latest insights.